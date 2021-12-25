Chino resident Cyndi Watson won a $100 Target gift card as the grand prize winner of the Chino Valley Champion’s Reader’s Choice edition contest. Chino’s Visun Lal was the second-prize winner of a $50 gift card to a local restaurant and Chino Hills resident Nancy Gibson won the third prize of a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.
