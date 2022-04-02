Chino families and residents are invited to attend a family fun event focused on health and wellness, physical fitness, and nutrition from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (April 2) at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave.
The free event provides learning opportunities for families to live a healthy lifestyle and features a costume contest, obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall, health information booths, family fun competitions, demonstrations, kids’ activity stations, vendors, superhero meet and greet, a photo booth, and health screenings.
The event is sponsored by Healthy Chino and YMCA.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/healthychino.
