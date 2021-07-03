The Chino Hills High School Solar Cup team, co-sponsored by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) and the City of Chino Hills, won nine awards in a virtual competition.
More than 300 students from 16 high schools throughout the region participated.
The students learned about water conservation and renewable energy while honing their technical, engineering and creative skills in the Metropolitan Water District contest.
Solar Boat Club president Samantha Oliver, a junior, won the Spirit of Solar Cup Award for her efforts in leading and inspiring the Chino Hills High School team.
Other club members are Alexandra Olivar, Eric Kim, Isabelle Huang, Isabelle Nam, Katrina Yang, Keagan Chern, Komal Kaur, Luigi Lozano, Moses Zhang, Nailyn Lopez, Nohely Lopez, and Ryan Kuo.
Chino Hills High teacher Keane Misawa has been the solar boat team advisor since 2013.
The school took first place in last year’s competition as well, which was also virtual.
“I am tremendously proud of the multi-award winning students from Chino Hills High School,” said IEUA board member Steve Elie, who represents Chino Hills and Chino.
“Their hard work shows true passion for the program. Their top-notch performance in these difficult times also highlighted the importance of teamwork and adaptability,” he said.
The final challenge involved a virtual, 20-foot race of solar vehicles built from recycled materials where winners were selected based on speed and design creativity.
Solar Cup is a seven-month educational program that provides high school students with the opportunity to build, design and race solar-powered boats at Lake Skinner, ten miles northeast of Temecula.
