Chino Community Theatre will hold auditions at 10 a.m. today (March 4) and 7 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., for its “3 on the Edge Festival” to be held in May.
The festival features three plays that run in repertory with each other.
