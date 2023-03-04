San Bernardino County Coroner’s officials are trying to determine the cause of death of a 48-year-old West Covina man found last Saturday afternoon on Chino Avenue at the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.

“Typically, if nothing is found abnormal during the autopsy, the coroner’s office will close the investigation,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. David Lara said. “If something abnormal is found, the coroner’s office will consult with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division.”

