San Bernardino County Coroner’s officials are trying to determine the cause of death of a 48-year-old West Covina man found last Saturday afternoon on Chino Avenue at the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.
“Typically, if nothing is found abnormal during the autopsy, the coroner’s office will close the investigation,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. David Lara said. “If something abnormal is found, the coroner’s office will consult with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division.”
The man, identified by the coroner as Steven Muzila, went to the 76 Gas Station at 3260 Chino Ave., on the east side of the freeway, Sgt. Lara said.
A witness told police that the man leaned against his car for several minutes and did not look well, he said.
“The decent left the gas station on foot and left the vehicle at the gas station,” the sergeant said.
A short time later, the man was found unresponsive at Chino Avenue and the freeway. Mr. Muzila was pronounced dead at the scene by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics, Sgt. Lara said.
Anyone with information may call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
