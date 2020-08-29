Shed, grass, treehouse catch fire
Chino Valley Fire District photo

Firefighters with the Chino Valley Fire District work Wednedsay morning to extinguish a shed, treehouse and grass fire in the 3800 block of Francis Avenue in the unincorporated area of Chino. No injuries were reported in the 8:50 a.m. blaze. Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

