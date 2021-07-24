The death rate from COVID-19 in the United States is rising steadily in what is being called “the pandemic of the unvaccinated” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A CDC spokesperson said 97 percent of people entering the hospital nationwide are unvaccinated and nearly all deaths related to the virus are unvaccinated individuals.
The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccine is showing strong effectiveness against the most contagious variant, called the Delta variant, according to the CDC.
San Bernardino County, with confirmed cases and hospitalizations on the rise, would be in the red tier with restrictions on businesses if the color-tier system were still in effect, according to a county press release issued Thursday night.
“While we are nowhere near the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths we saw pre-vaccine, it is still concerning to see patients once again coming into our ICU units with COVID-19,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira. “If you are still unvaccinated, you are playing Russian roulette with your health. Most will get through a COVID-19 infection unscathed, but there will be others that will have severe reactions, and yes, some will die.”
According to the county update, the Delta variant now makes up 83 percent of sequenced samples, which is up from 50 percent for the week of July 3.
With almost 50 percent of county residents fully vaccinated, the development in the county has been slower, with the Delta variant accounting for 9 percent of the rising cases.
The people affected are increasingly young, according to the CDC, with those between ages 18 to 49 making up a larger percentage of the hospitalized.
The vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, one of three approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, is available on request at all county-run vaccination sites for residents 18 and older in addition to the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 12 and older.
The City of Chino Hills will partner with the county to offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday in August at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Organizations and employers who would like to host a vaccination event may email the county’s Department of Public Health at communityevents@dph.sbcounty.gov.
