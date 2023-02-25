In the article “School district headquarters and warehouse on horizon” (Feb. 18) it states: “Xebec’s proposal listed $13.8 million for construction of the district building but at zero cost to the district,” according to Facilities Superintendent Greg Stachura.
The transaction between Xebec and the school district is a complex transaction, but there was certainly a cost to the district – the loss of alternative uses to the land leased to Xebec, according to your article, with no lease payments for 66 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.