A man in his 60s is hospitalized at Chino Valley Medical Center after testing positive Tuesday for coronavirus, hospital CEO Tim Moran said Wednesday.
The unidentified patient is being treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
It is the first patient that's tested positive for coronavirus at Chino Valley Medical Center, which has administered at least 100 tests in the past two weeks.
Hospital officials announced Wednesday morning they are seeking donations of new medical personal protective equipment such as N-95 masks, surgical gowns, disposable gloves and non-surgical face masks.
