Future city council candidates in Chino will have no dollar limits on campaign contributions.
The Chino City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that goes into effect Dec. 2.
The council was responding to a new state law, AB571, that requires cities to accept the contribution limits set for state legislators unless they pass their own law.
The City of Chino, like most cities in California, does not cap campaign contributions.
The law was intended to control “big money” given to candidates by special interest groups, according to supporters of AB 571.
California law has a limitation of $4,900 per contributor for each election cycle for state assemblypersons and state senators. This limit is adjusted for inflation during odd-numbered years.
On Oct. 19, City Attorney Fred Galante provided the council with three options: create an ordinance with no limits on contributions, establish its own limit on campaign contributions, or default to the state limitation of $4,900. The Chino City Council voted for an ordinance with no contribution cap.
The next Chino City Council election will take place in November 2022 for districts two and three. Councilmember Walt Pocock currently represents district two and Councilman Marc Lucio represents district three.
The Chino Hills City Council voted in November 2020 to go with the state cap of $4,900 per contributor per election.
