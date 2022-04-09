All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide were encouraged to resume in-person meetings starting April 1.
Hannah Maisel, a congregant from the Chino Hills congregation in Chino said her first day in person at the Kingdom Hall in Chino was special.
“It really made my heart feel so full,” she said. “The warm hugs, enthusiastic singing and worshipping alongside each other made me feel like I was back home.”
For the last two years, worship buildings have been closed due to the pandemic.
Jehovah’s Witnesses have carried on their public ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format.
The move back to in-person meetings coincides with a special lecture to be held Sunday, April 10 entitled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” and the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus to be held on April 15 at all Kingdom Halls.
Information: visit jw.org.
