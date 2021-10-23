A 62-unit apartment building for ages 55 and older proposed as an expansion of the existing Hillsborough Village senior development at 11918 Central Ave., north of Philadelphia Street, has received a three-year extension from the Chino City Council.
In return for the extension, the developer is being required to build two extra affordable housing units in addition to the 10 affordable units that are already part of the project.
“This is a very challenging time for us,” said applicant and project director Gregory Alekian of Hillsborough Phase III, LLC at the Oct. 5 council meeting. “Senior housing rental increases have not risen commensurate with construction costs.” Supply chain issues related to the pandemic are also contributing to the problem, he said.
“Because senior rents are now rising, we have to get creative and find new ways to make the project work,” Mr. Alekian said.
A development agreement approved by the council in November 2019 required Hillsborough to build the property on a 1.42-acre empty lot north of Pep Boys auto parts store by March 31, 2021.
The existing Hillsborough Village development is a 196-unit senior citizen apartment complex approved by the Chino City Council in 1985.
It is located just northwest of the proposed three-story 49,711-square-foot apartment building.
Of the 62 units, four are required to be made affordable for moderate income households and six units are to be made affordable for low-income households.
Chino City Attorney Fred Galante said the city is allowing the developer a deferral of city-imposed development impact fees until one year after the date the first unit receives final inspection.
In exchange for the deferral, the applicant must include any increases to those development impact fees implemented by the city, Mr. Galante said.
The three-year time extension, the requirement of the two additional low-income housing units, and the deferral of development impact fee payments required a formal amendment to the Hillsborough development agreement, he said.
