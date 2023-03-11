“Alice in Wonderland” will take the stage at The Chino Community Children’s Theatre at 7 p.m. today (March 11) and March, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays March 12, and 19.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.
The play is directed by Dona Rice.
Tickets are available at the box office, 13123 Seventh St., or online through SeatYourself at chinochildrenstheatre.org. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Chino Tea Party will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. today (March 11) at Archibald’s Drive Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Speaker Tom Davis will discuss the areas one should prepare for in case of a natural disaster or national security threat.
The event is part of a series of meetings on emergency preparation, focusing on forming community groups and surviving in dire times.
Attendees may enjoy a no host breakfast there. Everyone is welcomed.
Information: Carol Houghton (951) 415-4507.
Chino High School Sports Boosters will host a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. today (March 11) at the American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Ave.
Cost is $60 per team and includes a continental breakfast. Proceeds benefit Chino High sports.
