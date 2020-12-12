The last time Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball stepped on the same court with his younger brother LaMelo Ball was the final game of the 2015-16 high school basketball season when the Huskies captured the CIF State Open Division title with a 35-0 record.
Next month, the oldest and youngest of the three famous basketball brothers from Chino Hills will have bragging rights on the line when they meet for the first time as NBA players Friday, Jan. 8 in New Orleans.
Lonzo’s New Orleans Pelicans will play LaMelo’s Charlotte Hornets at 4:30 p.m. local time in a nationally televised, regular-season game on ESPN.
Lonzo, the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, is in his fourth season as an NBA player—two years with the Lakers and two seasons with the Pelicans.
LaMelo was taken by the Hornets as the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, but has professional experience playing in Lithuania, the now-defunct Junior Basketball Association and the National Basketball League in Australia. He won National Basketball League Rookie of the Year honors during the 2019-20 season, despite playing just 12 games because of an injury.
The Jan. 8 meeting will be the only game featuring the two brothers during the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, which kicks off Dec. 22.
Schedules for the second half of the season will be released in the next few weeks.
Lonzo Ball has played in 162 NBA games, which included 99 games with the Lakers before he was traded to the Pelicans in July 2019 in a package that brought seven-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.
Ball has averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks during his career.
Last season with the Pelicans, Ball averaged career-highs with 11.8 points per game, 7.0 assists and 37.5 3-point shooting percentage in 63 games.
LaMelo Ball will have quite the Chino Hills High basketball reunion the week of the Pelicans game since his Hornets will play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 9, a team that features former teammate Onyeka Okongwu, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Jan. 6 Hornets-Hawks game will be played in Charlotte, with the Jan. 9 game in Atlanta.
Okongwu, however, is dealing with an injury that needed an MRI on Nov. 20, which revealed the 20-year-old has inflammation of the sesamoid bone in his left foot, Hawks officials reported. Okongwu could miss some time, and his availability for the Jan. 6 and 9 games against the Hornets is not yet known.
Okongwu was expected to have his injury reviewed Friday after Champion press time.
LaMelo Ball and Okongwu played two seasons together at Chino Hills High— the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.
They were co-National Maxpreps Freshmen of the Year awards winners in 2015-16 and helped lead the Huskies to a 30-3 record the next year.
LaMelo Ball left Chino Hills High prior to his junior year to pursue his professional career. Okongwu went onto lead Chino Hills to CIF State Division 1 titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 before playing one season at the University of Southern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.