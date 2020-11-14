Ling Ling Chang, who lost her seat to State Senator Josh Newman in the 29th State Senate District that includes Chino Hills, conceded the election in a statement she shared Thursday evening, which reads in part: These are not the results we hoped for but the margin shows there is still a great deal of support for our efforts to ease the tax burden on Californians, bolster public health, and move toward economic recovery. Serving as your senator has been the greatest honor of my life.
Now is not the time for speeches maligning political opponents. Now is the time for leadership and I will continue to contribute to our community in whatever capacity I can. I want to encourage all young women to take the time to consider running for office, especially those in the Asian American Pacific Islander community. It is not easy but we need more of you in elected office. Having female voices in the halls of power is crucial for our state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.