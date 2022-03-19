Temporary flags and banners no longer exempt from permits

Businesses using temporary flags and banners in Chino Hills are no longer exempt from obtaining a permit from the city. The city will begin informing businesses that the COVID-related fee waiver has ended.
The Chino Hills City Council on March 8 extended the local emergency for COVID for 60 days, as it has been doing on a regular basis since 2020, but did not continue the extension for the fee waivers on temporary banners and flags.
The city’s code enforcement department is working on a plan to notify businesses that they will need to apply for permits, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
Ms. Lombardo said there are a lot of banners in the city that should not be permitted but code enforcement cannot determine if the banners are legal because the city hasn’t been issuing permits since COVID, which is creating “banner clutter.”
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran suggested removing the fee waiver for temporary banners because the city is “really heavy” with signs and banners.
“I can’t see the fee waiver as impacting businesses,” she said. “People are taking advantage of it, quite frankly.”
The city will continue to waive fees for temporary patios for restaurants, special events for businesses, and yard sales.
Councilman Brian Johsz asked staff to look into removing the yard sale permit fees altogether.
