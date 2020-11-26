The following actions were approved by a quorum of three councilmembers at the Nov. 17 Chino City Council meeting, with Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Mark Hargrove absent.
•An amendment with All American Asphalt to complete slurry seal maintenance in the area south of Walnut Avenue and west of Mountain Avenue.
Following completion of a storm drain, work will be done on Salem Street, Carissa Avenue and part of Verdugo Avenue costing $12,749.
The city previously approved a $343,000 contract for citywide slurry seal maintenance work which has been completed.
•A not-to-exceed $1.7 million contract with TRC Engineers, Inc., of Riverside to provide management and inspection services during the expansion of the city’s Eastside Water Treatment Facility in Ontario.
The council also approved up to three one-year contract extensions.
According to the agenda report, staff negotiated a reduction on the bid price down to about 10 percent of the $15.5 million projected cost.
Construction bids go out Dec. 3. Funding is through the 2020-21 Capital Improvement Program budget.
•Public improvements by Chino Kimball Industrial were approved for Kimball Business Park, on the north side of Kimball Avenue, west of Hellman Avenue.
The council approved a reimbursement agreement with the developer of up to $2,845,532 for improvements made to the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.