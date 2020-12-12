Chino Valley residents and businesses are included in the new regional stay-at-home order that went into effect midnight Sunday, Dec. 6 and will last at least three weeks, after Gov. Newsom grouped San Bernardino County with 10 other counties in the “Southern California grid.”
It is one of five regional grids the governor has mapped out in California.
“This will probably last through Christmas,” said Curt Hagman, chairman of the county board of supervisors. “The reality is the governor doesn’t want us to get together so he’s shutting down places.”
Mr. Hagman expressed frustration to the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday when he was asked to give an update on COVID.
“We got a call from the California Department of Public Health on Friday and they shut us down on Sunday,” he said. “The rules came out about no more outside dining, no more haircuts and no more nail salons. Thankfully, churches can meet outdoors.”
The order was made because of a winter increase in COVID cases and a decrease in intensive care unit capacity in the county and throughout Southern California.
When intensive care availability went down to less than 15 percent, the governor signed the shutdown order.
As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the Southern California region had a 7.7 percent intensive care unit availability, according to the state.
Just two days prior, the number was 10.1 percent.
11 counties
Mr. Hagman said he was surprised the governor didn’t break up San Bernardino County into smaller chunks but chose instead to combine it with 10 other counties.
“I have no control over these other counties,” Mr. Hagman said.
The county has been petitioning the governor for months to allow exceptions for those remote rural areas that have minimal infection rates, he said.
“We have the high desert and the mountains,” he said. “We have it all here.”
He said the county is the largest in the nation, spanning 20,000 square miles.
“None of the remedies the governor is picking has any correlation with COVID cases,” he said. “We’re frustrated like everybody else. Unfortunately, the clock has started for three weeks.”
When the three-week period is over, the orders will be lifted only if the projected intensive care unit capacity meets or exceeds 15 percent.
County numbers
San Bernardino was placed in the Southern California region along with the counties of Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Inyo, Mono, and Imperial.
According to COVID-19 statistics from the county, there are 1,094 hospitalizations and 226 patients in the intensive care units.
The death rate is 1,209 out of an estimated population of 2.2 million.
Mr. Hagman said he acknowledges that COVID cases are increasing but he doesn’t agree with how the governor is attempting to fix the problem.
According to county statistics, the total cases of coronavirus in Chino Hills since March is 2,042 with 10 deaths. The population is approximately 82,000.
In Chino, there have been 5,704 cases that includes the two prisons and 65 deaths. Of that number, 28 of the deceased were prison inmates. The population in Chino is approximately 88,000 residents, according to the city’s website.
In California, there have been 20,522 deaths in a population of almost 40 million.
On a nationwide basis, there are now 290,000 deaths from coronavirus in a population of approximately 328 million.
Social gatherings
Mr. Hagman said local data tracing clearly shows that private gatherings of families and friends are the leading source of spread within San Bernardino County.
He said 60 percent of the people with COVID have gotten together with families and friends. “We take our guard down and take off our masks,” he said.
Mr. Hagman urged residents to wear masks, physically distance, and avoid gatherings whenever possible.
The stay-at-home orders prohibit private gatherings of any size, limits retail stores to 20 percent capacity, and 35 percent for standalone grocery stories.
Eating or drinking inside stores is prohibited. Non-essential travel is banned.
Non-essential businesses, meaning those that are not defined as critical infrastructure, must close for in-person activities, with the exception of retail, according to state orders.
Essential work is permitted to continue.
Holiday musicals, theatrical and artistic performances are permitted outdoors, subject to guidelines
Outdoor recreation facilities will remain open.
Open, close, open
The state’s rules initially appeared to shut down playgrounds and exercise stations because playgrounds were on the closure list but the language did not appear in the order. On Tuesday, the state posted new guidance that said playgrounds may remain open.
On Wednesday, the City of Chino Hills reopened playgrounds and exercise stations posting signs with rules such as wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, and has washing or sanitizing before and after playground use because of the high-touch areas.
Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said no changes were made in Chino because of the new state orders.
Chino’s playgrounds have been open since June. Outdoor basketball courts are also open.
Outdoor basketball courts remain closed in Chino Hills.
'Lockdown madness'
Chino Hills residents Jeremy Kuether and Christopher Ramos submitted emails that were read into the record during Tuesday’s council meeting in which they raised concerns about the orders.
Mr. Kuether said the city’s decision announced to the community on Monday to close playgrounds and exercise equipment was dangerous to the mental and physical well-being of residents and he urged the council to “rescind this ill-advised decision.”
Mr. Ramos said the “California lockdown madness” is killing people and businesses and doing untold damage to everyone else.
“I am a resident of the city and it more than bothers me that we are following rules set by people who do not follow the very same rules,” he said. “I would ask the City of Chino Hills to protect its citizens and businesses by not enforcing this lockdown.”
Mr. Ramos said residents should wear masks and go about their lives working and making the community great.
“I am asking you to protect us from Sacramento,” he said. “Lead the way and other cities will follow.”
Vaccine rollout
Mr. Hagman said the good news is that vaccinations are going to be rolling out next week.
“There is no bigger news right now in our fight against COVID-19 then the arrival and successful delivery of these vaccines,” he said.
A vaccine advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met Thursday and recommended approval of the first vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.
Once cleared, vaccines will be shipped.
In San Bernardino County, the first doses are intended to go to frontline healthcare workers in hospitals.
On Dec. 17, the FDA panel will again meet and is expected to recommend approval of the second vaccine from Moderna, Inc.
Information on the new orders can be found at covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.
