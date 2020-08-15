The filing period for candidates in local races ended Aug. 12 for the Nov. 3 general election.
The Secretary of State determined the order of the names on the ballot Aug. 13.
Political signs may go up Sept. 19.
The first day for mailing vote-by-ballots to mailboxes is Oct. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 19.
School district
Havaughnia Hayes-White, Don Bridge, Sylvia Cervantez-Orozco, Vincent Colletta, Tony Flores, Jody Moore, and incumbents James Na and Andrew Cruz filed.
Chino Hills
Mayor Art Bennett, Tyler Shields, Sabir Taqi and Jim Gallagher have filed papers for the District 3 seat occupied by Mr. Bennett.
Cynthia Moran is the only candidate who filed papers for District 5, the seat she currently occupies.
A measure will be placed on the Chino Hills ballot to increase the transient occupancy tax to 12 percent. The current tax is 10 percent.
Visitors to hotels in Chino Hills would pay the tax that is collected with the room payment and remitted to the city.
Chino
Anthony Honore, Brandy Jones, Erskine Sherard Dunson and Karen Comstock filed papers for the District 4 seat.
Councilman Paul Rodriguez and Christopher Flores filed for the District 1 seat.
Incumbent Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Christopher Hutchinson filed papers for the mayoral seat.
Fire district
Juan-Carlos Parra and incumbents John DeMonaco, Harvey Luth, and Sarah Ramos-Evinger filed nomination papers.
Water district
Monte Vista Water District incumbents Sandra Rose of Chino, Manny Martinez of Montclair, and Tony Lopez of Montclair have filed papers for the three at-large seats they currently occupy.
Congress, State
The following candidates were the top two vote-getters in the March primaries and moved on to the November election.
Incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros of Congressional District 39 that includes Chino Hills will square off with Young Kim, a Republican who used to work for former Congressman Ed Royce. Incumbent Democrat Norma Torres of Congressional District 35 that includes Chino will square off with Republican filmmaker Mark Cargile of Pomona.
Incumbent State Senator Ling Ling Chang of State Senator District 29 that includes Chino Hills will face Democrat Josh Newman, the former state senator who was recalled in 2018 and replaced by Ms. Chang.
Incumbent State Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, Democrat, in the 52nd district will face Republican account technician Toni Holle.
Incumbent Republican State Assemblyman Phillip Chen in the 55th District that includes Chino Hills will face Democratic Walnut Mayor Andrew Rodriguez.
Propositions
There will be at least a dozen propositions including a $5.5 billion bond measure for stem cell research, repealing the voter-approved constitutional amendment from 1996 that banned affirmative action in state employment and higher education admissions practices, restoring the right to vote to people convicted of felonies who are on parole, requiring physicians to be on-site at dialysis clinics, and allowing 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primaries and special elections.
