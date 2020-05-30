The dog park at Vila Borba Park in the Butterfield area of Chino Hills will re-open today (May 30) with additional rules in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
The dog park, located on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine Avenue, opens 30 minutes before sunrise and closes 30 minutes after sunset.
Signs will be posted stating that capacity will be limited to 20 people on the large dog side and 15 people on the small dog side to ensure six feet of physical distancing for those not in the same household.
Face coverings are strongly recommended, said city spokesperson Denise Cattern. Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands before and after visiting the dog park, she said.
Park monitors will drop by to help educate the public about the rules that must be observed to ensure continued access to the dog park, Mrs. Cattern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.