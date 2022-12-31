One hundred and twenty-six Chino Valley children received Christmas gifts and a dinner on Friday, Dec. 16 at the California Institution for Men’s (CIM’s) Grinchmas Party.
The Chino Valley Employee’s Association (CVEA) and the California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) selected 45 families through the City of Chino’s HOPE Family Resource Center. The HOPE Family Resource Center offers support services to needy families of children enrolled in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
