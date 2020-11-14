Free flu shots and COVID-19 testing will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
San Bernardino County has partnered with the City of Chino Hills for the event.
Walk-ins are welcome for the flu shot which is recommended for pregnant women and individuals with chronic health conditions. Children ages 3 to 8 years old may require two doses of flu vaccine, four weeks apart, based on prior vaccination history.
Appointments are recommended for the COVID testing. Residents do not need to have symptoms to receive testing. Everyone is encouraged to get tested.
Future COVID testing dates from 2 to 6 p.m. at McCoy are Wednesdays, Dec. 2 and 16, and Jan. 6 and 20, 2021.
To make an appointment, call 387-3911.
