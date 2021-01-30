Chino Hills Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla will provide an update on the Blue Ridge Fire at the Public Works Commission meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Commissioners and staff will meet in council chambers and the public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/81775522463 or by calling (669) 900-6833 and enter access number 81775522463.
The fire began Oct. 26 and burned 13,964 acres.
Total incident cost was $13 million.
More than half the Chino Hills State Park burned and 15,000 Chino Hills residents were evacuated.
Due to high winds, the first 12-hour suppression efforts were hampered, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
The cause is still under investigation.
Seventy-three percent of the Blue Ridge Fire was in the Chino Hills area.
The gates at Pine Valley Estates at Valley Springs in Carbon Canyon were opened.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with evacuation and other efforts.
Total manpower for sheriff’s deputies was 1,251 hours at a cost of $178,000.
Fire district representatives told the Chino Hills city council on Tuesday that if the wind shifted, there could have been a repeat of the Paradise Fire with thousands of homes lost.
The November 2018 Paradise Fire in northern California destroyed almost 19,000 homes, businesses and other structures and 85 lives were lost.
The commission will also hear a presentation from GMU Pavement Engineering about the 2021 Pavement Management System Project.
The city retained the firm to conduct a comprehensive survey of all streets, excluding private streets, for cracking, rutting, depressions, weathering and other conditions.
A pavement condition index will be prepared for each block and a cost-benefit analysis will be performed to identify the best treatment type and budgeting.
The city’s last update was in 2005. There are 193 miles of roadways and six major arterials that serve the city, according to a request for proposals report.
