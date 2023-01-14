Chino cat rescue saves feline friends

Chino resident Marcie Guerra stands in front of the Cats and Comics Rescue booth where cats are available for adoption.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

There’s no time for a cat nap for the founders of Cats and Comics, a Chino-based non-profit organization that rescues abandoned cats in the Chino Valley and surrounding cities.

Co-founders Marcie Guerra and her nephew Jeremy Guerra, both of Chino, work daily with a team of volunteers to feed and interact with cats, handle fosters, and respond to calls for cats in need of rescue.

