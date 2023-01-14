Chino cat rescue saves feline friends

There’s no time for a cat nap for the founders of Cats and Comics, a Chino-based non-profit organization that rescues abandoned cats in the Chino Valley and surrounding cities.
Co-founders Marcie Guerra and her nephew Jeremy Guerra, both of Chino, work daily with a team of volunteers to feed and interact with cats, handle fosters, and respond to calls for cats in need of rescue.
“It’s a labor of love,” said Ms. Guerra, a life-long animal lover with years of experience in animal rescue.
The non-profit organization, founded in February 2021, seeks to prevent feral cats from breeding to reduce the number of cats getting euthanized.
“No one wants to get cats fixed,” Mr. Guerra said. “The cats keep breeding and breeding.”
This past year, the rescue fixed 657 cats and closed 25 cat colonies including one at the Chino Hills Ford Dealership, according to Ms. Guerra. A cat colony is a population of five or more unfixed feral cats, she said.
To close a colony, the cats are humanly trapped, neutered/spayed, and released back to the location they originated, depending on the viability of the location, Ms. Guerra said.
The rescue receives funding from merchandise sales, fundraisers, and donations.
Cats and Comics’ ultimate goal is to open a facility that includes a comic book store and lounge, an area designated for card games and tournaments, and rooms to house rescued cats.
Patrons won’t have to pay a fee to visit the comic shop or see adoptable cats, but game tournaments will carry a fee going towards the cats, Ms. Guerra said.
Until the rescue finds a facility, it relies on foster families to house the cats.
The concept of Cats and Comics Rescue originated when Mr. Guerra, an avid collector of comic books and trading cards, suggested combining his and Ms. Guerra’s interests to create a space where visitors can interact with cats while being entertained.
The future facility would allow feral and semi-feral cats to get accustomed to human interaction on a constant basis, Ms. Guerra said.
Cats and Comics Rescue hosts taco nights from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays outside Ms. Guerra’s home at 11992 Pipeline Ave. The rescue holds adoptions at the Upland Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
