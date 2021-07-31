American Red Cross will host two blood drives in Chino during the month of August. Appointments are available on the American Red Cross app or redcross blood.org.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, Chino Valley Fire District training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., west of Central Avenue.
•10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Chino Valley Medical Center, 5451 Walnut Ave., at 10th Street.
Information: redcross blood.org.
