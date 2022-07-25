Stolen mail from residents in Chino, Chino Hills, Corona, Eastvale, Temecula, Murrieta and Corona were found inside a SUV early Saturday morning in Chino Hills, leading to the arrests of a man and woman from Corona, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Monday.

Johnny Raymond Arroyo, 31, and Marissa Yvette Navarro, 30, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of stolen mail, conspiracy and petty theft, Deputy Sullivan Brown said.

