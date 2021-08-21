By Matthew Bramlett
Mark your calendars Chino Valley: the annual Festa do Divino Espiritu Santo, or Holy Spirit Festival, is coming back for 2021.
The nearly week-long festival held by the Chino Valley D.E.S. Club will begin Tuesday, Aug. 24 and conclude Monday, Aug. 30, according to event organizer Abel Dutra.
The Festa has been a staple of Chino’s Portuguese community since 1959.
The centerpiece will be the “running of the bulls,” Portuguese style.
The festival will begin at the Chino D.E.S. Hall at 5126 Riverside Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 24 with the Chino D.E.S. Band playing at 6 p.m. and a flag-raising ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
The queens from 2020 will process into the hall and return their crowns to the club, Mr. Dutra said.
There are no 2021 queens this year because of the pandemic, he said.
Throughout the week, there will be performances and religious ceremonies at the D.E.S. Hall including poetry reading, praying the rosary, and a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday, Aug. 27 by Portuguese artist Ze Nandes coming from Canada.
The running of the bulls, Portuguese style, will take place at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Chino Fairgrounds on the corner of Central and Edison avenues.
The event will include a snack bar, music and a bar.
Tickets are $10 and there is no cost for children 10 and under.
The bulls will be controlled with ropes held by festival volunteers. Those wishing to run with the bulls must sign a waiver before entering the ring, Mr. Dutra said.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the D.E.S. Hall, followed by a procession, traditional lunch, concerts, and performances, with a 7 p.m. closing.
The festival culminates on Monday, August 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a traditional dinner of meat and beans.
Information: Abel Dutra, (909) 210-8263.
For updates on the event, visit the club’s Facebook page at chino valley d.e.s.
