Drive-through testing for county residents who display at least one symptom of the coronavirus – fever, cough or shortness of breath – will be offered at seven sites in the coming week.
Testing is free and does not require health insurance, but appointments are required. Details specific to each event and information on how to make an appointment will be publicized in advance at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/cao/countywire/.
All testing will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates and locations of testing are:
Monday, April 27 at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stadium, 8408 Rochester; Tuesday, April 28 at Arroyo Valley High, 1811 W. Base Line St., San Bernardino; Wednesday, April 29 at Citrus Valley High, 800 W. Pioneer, Redlands; Thursday, April 30 at Apple Valley’s Civic Center Park, 14999 Dale Evans Parkway; Friday, May 1, Hesperia Civic Plaza Park, 15833 Smoke Tree St.; Monday, May 4, Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario; Wednesday, May 6, Barstow Sports Park, 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway.
Testing for IEHP health care members only is offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the SAC Health System, 250 S. G St., San Bernardino. IEHP members can call 771-2911 to speak to a provider to determine if they need testing.
