Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, CEO and owner of burger chain In-N-Out, and her husband Sean Ellingson, will be the guest speakers at the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast to be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills, 15656 Yorba Ave.
Ms. Snyder, 39, took over as president of In-N-Out in 2010 and became sole owner in 2017 after the death of her father, uncle and grandparents.
She is involved with the In-N-Out Burger Foundation that helps prevent and create awareness for human trafficking.
Local pastors will lead in prayer and Bible reading and MeChel Ferrel will be the singer.
For ticket cost and seat availability, email Sylvia Nash, chairwoman of the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee, at Sylvia@Lillestrand.com
