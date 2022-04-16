By Briana Munoz
An update to Chino’s storm drain master plan conducted by Proactive Engineering Consultants Inc. has concluded that the cost for future drainage facilities in The Preserve is $110 million.
The Chino City Council approved the update on April 5.
The update covers an area of 4.5 square miles, bounded by Euclid Avenue to the west, Kimball and Merrill avenues to the north, Hellman Avenue to the east, and Riverside County Line through Prado Regional Park to the south.
Hydraulic studies provided staff with the ability to prioritize construction and estimate the costs associated with the storm drain collection system, Associate Engineer Natalie Avila said.
The recommended drainage facilities will be sized to handle 100-year stormwater flows based on hydraulic methods, Ms. Avila said.
A few of the storm drains contained in the update are partially constructed.
