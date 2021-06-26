Horses, ice cream, and equestrian-related activities will honor the late Helen McCoy on what would have been her 110th birthday at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16.
The birthday celebration will include a display of historical photos and memorabilia, crafts and activities, and an opportunity to pet horses belonging to residents of the English Road community.
The event will also celebrate the gift of the McCoy property to the City of Chino Hills in 1996 when Mrs. McCoy donated her land to preserve the equestrian heritage of the community.
The 25-year-lease cost the city $1 a year and culminated with the purchase of the property for $1, which was approved by the Chino Hills City Council at its March 9 meeting.
A ceremony will take place at 4:15 p.m. commemorating the exchange of the final payment from the city to the McCoy trustees.
Funding from the McCoy Trust provided the many amenities for the facility over the years.
The Chino Valley Lions Club will provide free ice cream in honor of Mrs. McCoy’s love of hosting ice cream socials for the community.
The barn was gutted and remodeled by the city for a community center, but the outside façade was retained. It was painted pink in the 1960s, Mrs. McCoy’s favorite color.
Mrs. McCoy continued to live in her home on the property until she died in 2003 at the age of 96.
Her home was then transformed into a community facility featuring the original stone fireplace and art deco bar in the living room area, with trellised patios outside.
Back to 1963
Mrs. McCoy and her late husband Frank, who were married for 51 years, moved to Chino Hills in 1963 to continue raising and breeding their prize-winning Arabian horses.
They bought approximately 150 acres in the English Road area and built a ranchhouse and a large barn on 35 acres.
They sold off 5-acre parcels to their equestrian friends up and down English Road to ensure the area remained horse property.
At least six employees worked on the ranch in the late 1970s.
The Peyton Drive/English Road area contained more Arabian horses than some states, according to Champion archives.
The McCoy Ranch was included in a public invitation tour for Arabian horse enthusiasts in 1981 featuring 19 Egyptian and Spanish Arabians at a horse ranch on Peyton drawing 600 visitors including Princess Marieta Salas Tchkotoua of Majorca, Spain.
The McCoys traveled to Morocco, Cairo, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia with the World Arabian Horse Association.
They bred renowned horses, beginning with Bint Sahara that produced 18 foals, with 11 of them becoming champions.
Their most famous Arabian was “The Real McCoy” which, as Mr. McCoy once phrased it, “put me on the map.”
Mr. McCoy, a former mayor of Cudahy who made his career in the valve and oil supply business, was described as a “grand gentleman who never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”
Mrs. McCoy donated the land to the city after Mr. McCoy died in 1995 at the age of 100, shortly after his final birthday party attended by more than 100 people. She had no living relatives.
