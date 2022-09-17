K-9 training day
Submitted photo

A K-9 searches for suspicious materials during training at Threshold Aviation Group at the Chino Airport. California State Park Police and its K-9 partners were hosted by Threshold on Aug. 24 for a bomb and narcotics training day. Company CEO and founder Mark DiLullo and president Kayla DiLullo welcomed Officer Colin Bliese with the California State Park Police and the seven canine teams that participated. During the day-long session, officers and their dogs searched Threshold’s 250,000-square-foot facility for explosive ordnance and non-hazardous narcotics samples hidden by the K-9 training officers. Detection aids were placed throughout the facility and training samples were placed to create a “blank.”

