Chino Valley Medical Center CEO Tim Moran to retire in mid-May

Chino Valley Medical Center chief executive officer Tim Moran is retiring after a 45-year healthcare career, including the last three years at the Chino hospital.
“It has been an honor to lead such a dedicated team of talented people over the past three years,” Mr. Moran said. “Together, we have fostered our partnerships to better provide a more robust range of services for people living within the Chino Valley community.”
Mr. Moran plans to remain in his position until mid-May as the process to select a new chief executive officer takes place.
He, and his wife, Vicki, will move to Northern California where he plans to flyfish and play tennis.
“Tim Moran is a calm, confident and innovative leader,” said Chino Valley Medical Center chief nursing officer Cheryl Gilliatt. “Tim came to the hospital during a huge transition and brought enthusiasm and experience to drive us forward. He was our leader during the pandemic and continually focused on what was needed to provide quality patient care.”
At Chino Valley Medical Center, Mr. Moran opened a timeshare medical office for specialty follow-up appointments and general primary care services, revitalized the hospital’s financial position by growth of volume of procedures, including urology, cardiology, and gastrointestinal care, and expanded the orthopedic service line with various surgeons.
He also recruited 25 primary care and specialty providers, and ensured patients received quality care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“He is leaving Chino Valley Medical Center in a better place than when he found it,” Mrs. Gilliatt said.
Mr. Moran was 26 years old when he took over his first hospital in Sonora, California. During his career, he helped save a hospital from closing in Northern California, opened two hospitals in Saudi Arabia, and opened several hospitals in the United States.
Chino Valley Medical Center earned several quality and clinical excellence awards in general surgery, patient safety, hip fracture treatment and gallbladder surgery during Mr. Moran’s time at the hospital.
“I greatly admired Tim when he wanted to meet with the local physicians as the new CEO,” said Dr. Anita Kundi. “I always knew that with his intelligence, his people skills and his warmth he would be awesome for the hospital and for our local community.”
