A 39-year-old Chino Hills man was among two people arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bring 14 pounds of methamphetamine to sell in central Ohio.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Sesma-Degarte of Chino Hills and Tiffany Avila, 40, of Pico Rivera. A bail amount was not announced.
