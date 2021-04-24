A woman suspected of selling canopies online from a self-storage unit in Montclair was arrested April 12 by Chino Hills Police after a dozen easy-up canopies were stolen a day earlier at Sorara Outdoor Living in Chino Hills.
Danielle Arenas, 30, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $25,000 bail on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. She is also being held on a $75,000 outstanding warrant from Los Angeles County for a previous burglary and grand theft conviction, jail records show.
Chino Hills police began an investigation April 11 after a video showed two women and a man cutting the lock on a shipping container and placing 12 canopies into the bed of a U-Haul truck from Sorara Outdoor Living, which is located in the Turner Crossings Business Park at 15271 Fairfield Ranch Road near Monte Vista Avenue and the Hindu Temple.
The U-haul truck and one suspect were identified by police, said Detective S. Kessler and Detective R. Girard.
“Deputies contacted Ms. Arenas via the online application Offer Up,” the detectives said. “Ms. Arenas was selling similar canopies from a self-storage in Montclair. Deputies responded to the self-storage and located the U-Haul truck parked in front of the facility, occupied by Ms. Arenas and a male subject.”
Members of the Chino Hills Multiple Enforcement Team were granted search warrants for the storage unit and the U-Haul truck, finding burglary tools inside the truck that are used to remove catalytic converters from cars. Stolen property was also found, the detectives said.
The deputies served a second search warrant at a home in the 11200 block of Chico Avenue in Pomona and found a catalytic converter and other tools.
“It is believed Ms. Arenas’ vehicle was used in several catalytic converter thefts out of the city of Pomona,” the detectives said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000, the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or wetip.com.
