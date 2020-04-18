LifeStream Blood Bank, which holds blood drives in the Chino Valley, is helping direct collection and processing of blood plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients and developing technologies to detect and quantify virus-fighting antibodies.
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma – called “convalescent plasma” – that could be used to treat critically ill COVID19 patients.
A number of LifeStream hospital partners, operating under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protocols, are prepared to refer potential donors who have recovered for at least 14 days after their symptoms completely resolved.
Criteria for eligibility are available at LStream.org/covidplasma, and potential donors may be referred using instructions on that site, effective immediately. Potential donors must be pre-screened by healthcare providers and LifeStream personnel, and appointments will be made only by LifeStream staff.
Once eligibility is confirmed, LifeStream will work with donors to collect and process the plasma for COVID-19 patient treatment.
LifeStream provides blood products and services to more than 80 hospitals in six Southern California counties.
To maximize donor safety and to ensure social distance guidelines are adhered to, appointments are required to donate plasma.
Information: 386-6837 or visit LStream.org/covidplas ma.
