Man arrested, another suspect sought after apartment garages burglarized in Chino Hills

A 47-year-old Riverside man was arrested and other man is being sought in connection with several burglaries from apartment garages between Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 in Chino Hills.
Jason Grant Mayhall is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary and a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“All property that was stolen were inside the garages,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa said. “Some were detached garages and a couple were garages attached to apartments.”
Deputies began investigating the burglaries taking place at the LeParc center in the 13000 and 13100 blocks of LeParc Boulevard and the Avalon complex in the 5600 block of Park Drive.
“Deputies obtained crucial evidence and conducted an investigation,” Detective Ryan Girard said. “Surveillance was conducted and a search warrant was served at Mr. Mayhall’s residence.”
Mr. Mayhall was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 4100 block of St. George Place in Riverside, jail records show.
Nearly $20,000 in stolen items was recovered. Items includes tools, a bicycle, toilet tissue and kids’ toy equipment.
Anyone with information on the second suspect can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
