Man arrested, another suspect sought after apartment garages burglarized in Chino Hills

Chino Hills Police photo

A 47-year-old Riverside man was arrested and other man is being sought in connection with several burglaries from apartment garages between Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 in Chino Hills.

Jason Grant Mayhall is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary and a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.

