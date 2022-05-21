‘London Suite’ onstage
The Chino Community Theatre will perform Neil Simon’s comedy “London Suite” at 8 p.m. today (May 21); and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
The play is directed by Christopher Diehl and stars Jason Crewse, James Ellis, Tracy Lay, John Nesbit, Draco Powers, and Leslie Thompson.
General admission is $18 and $15 for seniors and students. The theatre is located at 13123 Seventh St.
For reservations, call (909) 590-1149 or visit chi nocommunitytheatre.org.
Pancake breakfast today
Chino Troop 201 will host its annual drive-thru pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. today (May 21) at Christ Lutheran Church, 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Cost is $7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.