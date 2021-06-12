Residents who would like to be part of the first stage of the visioning process for Tres Hermanos Ranch may provide input at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 during a virtual meeting.
The visioning process presents a tremendous opportunity to set the stage and establish both short and long-term priorities for Tres Hermanos Ranch, stated Diamond Bar City Manager Daniel Fox in a staff report.
“This could include ideas about uses and activities for the property, and efforts to engage the community in the process,” he stated.
The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority will be asked to provide initial thoughts, ideas, and expectations regarding the property.
Based on the input, staff will develop a work program, define a public engagement process, identify needed resources, and establish a timeline and budget estimates.
Mr. Fox is the executive director for Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, the governing body of the 2,500-acre undeveloped cattle ranch located on both sides of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills and Diamond Bar.
The Authority consists of councilpersons and officials from the cities of Chino Hills, City of Industry, and Diamond Bar.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the ranch to the Authority in 2019, with a deed restriction limiting the use of the land for “open space, public use, or preservation.”
Approximately 1,750 acres are in Chino Hills, and 695 acres are in Diamond Bar.
In other business:
•the Authority will discuss whether to return to in-person meetings in July, in which case they would be held at Diamond Bar City Hall, to conduct hybrid meetings in which the board, staff, and the public would have the choice to meet at city hall or remotely, or to continue to hold virtual meetings.
•the Authority is expected to appoint Lance, Soll & Lunghard as the certified public accountant firm to provide annual financial auditing services.
The cost for fiscal year 2020-21 would be $2,000.
The Authority’s ending fund balance as of April 30 is $191,949.
To participate in the meeting, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/3507148938556602380 or call (631) 992-3221 and enter access code 729935521.
To submit a written comment, send an email to city clerk@diamondbarca.gov by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Indicate in the subject line “for public comment.”
