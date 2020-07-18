After serving Inland Valley neighborhoods for many years, the Inland Empire United Way and United Way of the Inland Valleys merged into one company, following strategic conversations with each other for more than a year.
They will become the Inland Southern California United Way (ISCUW).
“We have seen in the short amount of time that we have been working together that our two organizations are heavily complementary to one another and have the opportunity to make an impact at a much quicker rate,” said Lisa Wright, President and CEO of Inland SoCal United Way. “Both organizations have strong programming that we are looking to grow for our entire region to better serve our community’s needs.”
The merger will offer a regional campaign approach for their corporate sponsors to provide a consistent positive role throughout the community, which began with the creation of the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund, helping anyone heavily affected economically by the pandemic.
ISCUW is committed to investigating and advocating for the local communities in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.
Information: www.inland socaluw.org/faq.
