San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman will host a “Coffee with Curt” event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today (March 19) at Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue.
Residents can speak with Mr. Hagman and receive updates on San Bernardino County.
Reservations can be made at supervisorhagman.eventbrite.com.
Information: (909) 465-5265.
