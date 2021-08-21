Several lanes of the 60 Freeway in Chino will close Monday through Friday as Caltrans continues work on the “Three Bridges Project,” replacing the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues bridges.
Next week’s work will involve Southern California Edison installing conduit on the Pipeline Avenue bridge, according to Caltrans.
Lane closure schedule
Monday, Aug. 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 25: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the No. 3, 4 and 5 lanes will close on the eastbound side from Reservoir Street to Ramona Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 26: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the westbound No. 3, 4 and 5 lanes will close.
Friday, Aug. 27: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., the westbound No. 1, 2, and 3 lanes will close.
Information: 60swarm.com or call (833) 607-9276.
