The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Chino Valley school district, is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to community members ages 12 and older at vaccination clinics at Chino Hills, Ayala, Chino and Don Lugo high schools.
An appointment is not required, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
All clinics will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. They are:
Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Rd., on Tuesday, June 1 for the first dose and Tuesday, June 22 for the second dose.
Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, on Wednesday, June 2 for the first dose and Wednesday, June 23 for second dose.
Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, on Thursday, June 3 for the first dose and Thursday, June 24 for the second dose.
Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino, on Friday, June 4 for the first dose and Friday, June 25 for the second dose.
