The community is invited to the grand opening of “The Bridge” church at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, the first church in the Preserve to have its own land and campus.
The celebration at 7776 Pine Ave. in Chino will be preceded by the English-speaking worship service at 10 a.m. and followed by the Spanish service at 1 p.m.
The church scheduled an event on March 29 but had to cancel it when COVID-19 hit. “It may not be like the one we had planned in 2020, but we still have so much to celebrate,” said church officials.
A socially-distanced event is planned.
The celebration will include a free lunch with In-N-Out Burger meals, free tacos, lawn games, raffle prizes, ministry booths, and guided tours. The Bridge congregation began more than 19 years ago in Corona and in 2007, merged with its “mother church,” the Oaks Community Church on Oaks Avenue, formerly called the Chino Valley Reformed Church which had served the community for 50 years.
Later, the Bridge merged with a Spanish-speaking congregation and in 2012, the Mission Pointe Church joined The Bridge, allowing the acquisition of that church’s property on Pine Avenue.
In 2016, The Bridge sold the Oaks Avenue property to the Bread of Life Christian Church and held a groundbreaking ceremony on the Pine Avenue property in 2018. Information: thebridgechino.org.
