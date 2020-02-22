An eight-week workshop for parents who are feeling overwhelmed and exhausted is being offered by the Chino Valley school district.
The new parent series, “Parent Self-Care and Stress Management Support Group,” will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4 to April 29 (except March 25) at the Family Engagement Center, located in Room 25 at the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third Street.
Childcare will be available.
The class outline includes relaxation techniques, time management, goal setting, healthy eating, physical movement, spirituality, relationships, home environment and creativity.
Chino Valley Adult School teacher Alisa Kuhns, a holistic health coach, developed the curriculum and will guide parents to “explore strategies and techniques for reducing stress, establishing healthy habits and simplifying your life so you can better support your students’ and family’s success.”
“If we can learn to manage our stress, we can help our children deal with stress and anxiety,” Ms. Kuhns said.
“I want people to talk about how to develop new healthy habits to overcome struggles,” she added.
She believes parents of children who have special needs would especially benefit from the workshop.
Parents of special needs children who have attended previous classes at the Family Engagement Center have received information about this class, she said, but it is open to all parents.
“The group will be sensitive to some of the things they (special ed parents) are struggling with,” Ms. Kuhns said.
Space is limited and early registration is recommended.
Registration: ibis_corde ro@chino.k12.ca.us, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 909-628-1201 ext. 5601 or 5602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.