Al Yankey, Chino councilman from 1986 to 1994, died from cancer March 13 in Indiana where he had moved in retirement.
Louis Allen Yankey was a retired Los Angeles city police sergeant assigned to the Metro division and at one time the police department equestrian unit. He kept horses at his Chino home. He served as mayor pro tem in 1988 and ran unsuccessfully for county supervisor in 1990. He served as chairman of the county airports commission.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Mr. Yankey grew up in an orphanage, placed there by his father when his mother died. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964, and while at Edwards Air Force Base in California met his future wife Connie. They were married 43 years, moving to a small ranch near Sheridan, Indiana in 2008 to be near their son Jeff, his wife Lisa and family which grew to three grandchildren, Ronan, Fiona and Annika.
Sgt. Yankey served in the Los Angeles police department from 1971 to 1996. He received an associate’s degree from Mt. San Antonio College In Walnut and a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Redlands. Later, he took classes at the Indiana School for the Deaf to enhance his knowledge of sign language, which he used to help deaf people, often on airline trips. He and Connie were active in the Chino High football boosters club. Connie, a retired bank vice president, died in 2009.
Besides his son, he is survived by a daughter Tracy Masters in the Sacramento area, and two brothers, Melvin Yankey of Kentucky and William Yankey of Alabama.
A memorial is tentatively planned later in Chino.
The Chino City Council adjourned its meeting Tuesday night in his honor. Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa, who had served on the council with Mr. Yankey, said “he was a formidable person in our community for many, many years.”
