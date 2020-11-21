Chino storm drain

Street closures for all vehicles except those of local residents continued this week on segments of 11th Street as road construction continues to complete a segment of a master planned storm drain system in north Chino.
The new storm drain will extend from the intersection of Chino Avenue and 11th Street, north along 11th Street to Riverside Drive and east to 10th Street, where it connects to the existing storm drain.
Sully-Miller Contracting Company of Brea is the contractor. The storm drain project costs $6,197,250.
The Sully-Miller contract was approved by the Chino city council in June to be added to a larger Riverside Drive Street Rehabilitation and Traffic Signal Modification Project.
The larger scope project includes reconstruction and overlay of the entire street section from Central Avenue to Oaks Avenue and traffic signal modifications at the intersections of Riverside Drive at 10th Street, Benson Avenue and Oaks Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.