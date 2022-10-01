Non-profit yard sale at Pinehurst Park
A yard sale with proceeds benefitting The Let It Be Foundation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 1) at Pinehurst Park in Chino Hills on Park Place off Butterfield Ranch Road. The Let It Be Youth Leadership Team will be selling donuts.
The foundation helps families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.
Mulch giveaway at Shoppes
Compost, mulch, and wood chips will be given away at 7:30 a.m. today (Oct. 1) at The Shoppes overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive.
Proof of Chino Hills residency is required. Participants must bring their own shovel and container or bag and are limited to 60 gallons of each material.
