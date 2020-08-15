The City of Chino Hills will host a blood drive 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the government center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Donors must show photo identification, be at least 15, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health. Minors ages 15 to 17 must provide a parental consent form available at lstream.org.
LifeStream will test for antibodies to SARS and COVID which shows whether the donor has been exposed to the virus in the past.
Appointments are accepted by calling (800) 879-4484 or by visiting lstream.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.