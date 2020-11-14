The Shoppes at Chino Hills
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Shoppes at Chino Hills, featuring the annual Christmas tree and holiday décor, will be the location of a drive-through gift card collection for families in need in the Chino Valley from 8 a.m. to noon today (Nov. 14) in the parking lot near Trader Joe's. Toys will not be accepted due to COVID. The gift cards will be given to the Chino Valley Fire Foundation to distribute to needy families during its holiday programs.

